Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.313 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AQN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 101.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.2, the dividend yield is 8.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AQN was $14.2, representing a -15.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.85 and a 49% increase over the 52 week low of $9.53.

AQN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). AQN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.97. Zacks Investment Research reports AQN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.27%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AQN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AQN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AQN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF (VSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SCHC with an increase of 19.72% over the last 100 days. FIW has the highest percent weighting of AQN at 4.17%.

