Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.171 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased AQN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.32% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.41, the dividend yield is 4.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AQN was $14.41, representing a -19.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.86 and a 7.66% increase over the 52 week low of $13.39.

AQN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). AQN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.97. Zacks Investment Research reports AQN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.72%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aqn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AQN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AQN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID)

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an increase of 2.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AQN at 3.37%.

