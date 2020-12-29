Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AQN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AQN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.28, the dividend yield is 3.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AQN was $16.28, representing a -3.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.85 and a 70.83% increase over the 52 week low of $9.53.

AQN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). AQN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.83. Zacks Investment Research reports AQN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.17%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AQN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AQN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AQN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF (VSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIW with an increase of 19.43% over the last 100 days. CGW has the highest percent weighting of AQN at 3.96%.

