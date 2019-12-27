Dividends
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.141 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AQN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AQN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.17, the dividend yield is 3.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AQN was $14.17, representing a -2.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.61 and a 45.33% increase over the 52 week low of $9.75.

AQN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). AQN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8. Zacks Investment Research reports AQN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -8.33%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AQN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AQN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AQN as a top-10 holding:

  • Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)
  • Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF (VSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SCHC with an increase of 12.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AQN at 0.36%.

