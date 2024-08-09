Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO):

Earnings: $200.8 million in Q2 vs. -$253.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.28 in Q2 vs. -$0.37 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $65.2 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.11 per share Revenue: $598.6 million in Q2 vs. $627.9 million in the same period last year.

