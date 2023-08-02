Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp - FXDFR NT REDEEM 17 (AQNA) Price Target Increased by 6.13% to 21.81

The average one-year price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp - FXDFR NT REDEEM 17 (NYSE:AQNA) has been revised to 21.81 / share. This is an increase of 6.13% from the prior estimate of 20.55 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.10 to a high of 29.89 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.97% from the latest reported closing price of 24.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp - FXDFR NT REDEEM 17. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AQNA is 0.63%, a decrease of 1.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 4,458K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 860K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQNA by 0.58% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 559K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 544K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund holds 526K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 479K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares, representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQNA by 6.30% over the last quarter.

