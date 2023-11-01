Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp - FXDFR NT REDEEM 17 (AQNA) Price Target Increased by 31.88% to 30.08

The average one-year price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp - FXDFR NT REDEEM 17 (NYSE:AQNA) has been revised to 30.08 / share. This is an increase of 31.88% from the prior estimate of 22.81 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.92 to a high of 42.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.92% from the latest reported closing price of 25.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp - FXDFR NT REDEEM 17. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AQNA is 0.71%, an increase of 13.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 4,323K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 926K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 860K shares, representing an increase of 7.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQNA by 18.36% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 559K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 544K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund holds 526K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Ii holds 420K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.