Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp - FXDFR NT REDEEM 01 (AQNB) Price Target Increased by 6.65% to 21.78

The average one-year price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp - FXDFR NT REDEEM 01 (NYSE:AQNB) has been revised to 21.78 / share. This is an increase of 6.65% from the prior estimate of 20.42 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.34 to a high of 28.21 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.22% from the latest reported closing price of 23.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp - FXDFR NT REDEEM 01. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AQNB is 0.57%, an increase of 10.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 7,775K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,128K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQNB by 10.00% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 856K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares, representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQNB by 4.07% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 729K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares, representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQNB by 20.43% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 657K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares, representing an increase of 10.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQNB by 23.97% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 375K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.