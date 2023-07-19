Algonquin Power & Utilities Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AQN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (Symbol: AQN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.33, changing hands as high as $8.41 per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AQN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AQN's low point in its 52 week range is $6.405 per share, with $14.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.34.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NTE
DIG market cap history
Funds Holding MBCC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.