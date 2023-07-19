Algonquin Power & Utilities Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AQN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (Symbol: AQN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.33, changing hands as high as $8.41 per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AQN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AQN's low point in its 52 week range is $6.405 per share, with $14.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.34.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.