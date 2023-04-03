Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) closed at $8.37, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the utility operator had gained 7.42% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 4.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.

Algonquin Power & Utilities will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of $0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $790.58 million, up 7.46% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $2.97 billion, which would represent changes of -15.94% and +6.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.51% lower. Algonquin Power & Utilities is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Algonquin Power & Utilities's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.33, so we one might conclude that Algonquin Power & Utilities is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AQN currently has a PEG ratio of 4.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.