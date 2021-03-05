Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (Symbol: AQN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.04, changing hands as low as $14.96 per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AQN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AQN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.53 per share, with $17.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.08.

