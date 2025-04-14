Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSX: AQN.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.10, changing hands as high as $7.12 per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AQN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AQN's low point in its 52 week range is $6.03 per share, with $9.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.09.

