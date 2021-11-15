Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Q3 Earnings Lag, Sales Top

Algonquin Power & Utilities’ AQN third-quarter 2021 earnings of 15 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents by 6.2%. The company’s earnings were in line with the comparable year-ago quarter figure.

Revenues

Algonquin Power & Utilities’ revenues of $529 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $466 million by 13.5%. The top line also improved 40.7% from the year-ago figure of $376 million.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Total expenses increased nearly 47.5% year over year to $414.9 million.



Operating income increased nearly 19.4% year over year to $113.7 million.



Interest expenses were $51.7 million, up 13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $190.8 million as of Sep 30, 2021 compared with $101.6 million on Dec 31, 2020.



Long-term debt was $6,353.3 million as of Sep 30, 2021 compared with $4,398.6 million on Dec 31, 2020.



Cash provided from operating activities for third-quarter 2021 was $174.7 million compared with $121.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.



Algonquin Power & Utilities’ $4 billion capital expenditure for 2021 remains on track and it has already invested $3.4 billion in the first nine months of 2021 to strengthen operations.

Zacks Rank

Algonquin Power & Utilities currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. CPK posted third-quarter 2021 adjusted operating earnings of 71 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents by 31.5%. Total revenues of $107 million, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $114 million by 5.8%.



Chesapeake Utilities’ capital expenditure guidance for the 2021-2025 time period is projected in the range of $750 million to $1 billion. Chesapeake Utilities has returned 21.1% in the past 12 months.



NextEra Energy NEE posted third-quarter 2021 adjusted operating earnings of 75 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents by 4.2%. Total revenues of $4,370 million, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,896 million by 25.9%.



NextEra Energy reiterated 2021 earnings expectation in the range of $2.40-$2.54 per share. The company has returned 11% in the past 12 months against the industry’s decline of 2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NextEra Energy’ 2021 earnings has moved up 0.4% in the past 60 days to $2.53 per share.



Dominion Energy D reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.11 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 by 4.7%. Revenues of $3,176 million for the quarter lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,846 million by 17.4%.



Dominion narrowed 2021 earnings per share expectation to the range of $3.80-$3.90 from $3.70-$4.00. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dominion’s 2021 earnings has moved up 0.5% in the past 60 days to $3.89 per share.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.