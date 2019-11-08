Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of 14 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents by 7.7%. Moreover, the reported earnings were 40% higher than the year-ago figure of 10 cents.
Total Revenues
Algonquin Power & Utilities generated total revenues of $365.6 million in third-quarter 2019, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $376 million by 2.8%. The top line also declined 0.2% from $366.2 million in the year-ago quarter.
Highlights of the Release
The Maverick Creek Wind Project joint venture between Algonquin Power & Utilities and Renewable Energy Systems Americas Inc. to develop the 480-megawatt Maverick Creek Wind Project located in Concho County, TX was formed during the third quarter. This will enable Algonquin Power & Utilities to enhance its renewable footprint.
Total expenses in the reported quarter were $281.3 million, on par with the year-ago figure.
Operating income in the reported quarter was $84.3 million, down 0.7% year over year.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. QuoteFinancial Highlights
Other Developments
Guidance
Zacks Rank
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
Utility Releases
DTE Energy Company DTE reported third-quarter 2019 operating earnings per share of $1.91, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 by 4.7%.
ALLETE, Inc. ALE came up with third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 60 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents by 10.4%.
NorthWestern Corporation NWE reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of 50 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents by 20.6%.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
Allete, Inc. (ALE): Free Stock Analysis Report
DTE Energy Company (DTE): Free Stock Analysis Report
NorthWestern Corporation (NWE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.