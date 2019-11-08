Markets

Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of 14 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents by 7.7%. Moreover, the reported earnings were 40% higher than the year-ago figure of 10 cents.

Total Revenues

Algonquin Power & Utilities generated total revenues of $365.6 million in third-quarter 2019, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $376 million by 2.8%. The top line also declined 0.2% from $366.2 million in the year-ago quarter.    

Highlights of the Release

The Maverick Creek Wind Project joint venture between Algonquin Power & Utilities and Renewable Energy Systems Americas Inc. to develop the 480-megawatt Maverick Creek Wind Project located in Concho County, TX was formed during the third quarter. This will enable Algonquin Power & Utilities to enhance its renewable footprint.

Total expenses in the reported quarter were $281.3 million, on par with the year-ago figure.

Operating income in the reported quarter was $84.3 million, down 0.7% year over year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Quote

Financial Highlights









Other Developments



Guidance



Zacks Rank

the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Utility Releases

DTE Energy Company DTE reported third-quarter 2019 operating earnings per share of $1.91, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 by 4.7%.

ALLETE, Inc. ALE came up with third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 60 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents by 10.4%.

NorthWestern Corporation NWE reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of 50 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents by 20.6%.
 
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Click to get this free report

Allete, Inc. (ALE): Free Stock Analysis Report

DTE Energy Company (DTE): Free Stock Analysis Report

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular