Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) closed the most recent trading day at $14.38, moving +1.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the utility operator had gained 21.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's gain of 2.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AQN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AQN to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $524.60 million, up 9.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $1.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.52% and +13.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AQN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.99% higher. AQN is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, AQN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.61, so we one might conclude that AQN is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that AQN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

