Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) closed the most recent trading day at $7.18, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the utility operator had gained 11.96% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's loss of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Algonquin Power & Utilities will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Algonquin Power & Utilities is projected to report earnings of $0.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $705.03 million, up 18.53% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 18.74% lower. Algonquin Power & Utilities is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Algonquin Power & Utilities is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.44. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.31.

It is also worth noting that AQN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AQN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.