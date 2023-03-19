Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities said on March 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.43 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.45%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -3.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.53% Downside

As of March 18, 2023, the average one-year price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities is $6.33. The forecasts range from a low of $5.20 to a high of $8.41. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.53% from its latest reported closing price of $7.96.

The projected annual revenue for Algonquin Power & Utilities is $3,254MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AQN is 0.19%, a decrease of 12.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.58% to 327,575K shares. The put/call ratio of AQN is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Montreal holds 38,143K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,056K shares, representing a decrease of 25.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQN by 46.09% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 28,450K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,250K shares, representing an increase of 56.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQN by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 22,764K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,505K shares, representing a decrease of 60.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQN by 95.59% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 16,485K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 14,219K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,909K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQN by 70.02% over the last quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a Canadian renewable energy and regulated utility conglomerate with assets across North America. Algonquin actively invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and utility businesses, through its two operating subsidiaries: Liberty Power and Liberty Utilities.

