Algonquin Power Slides On Wider Loss In Q3

November 11, 2022 — 10:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) shares are sliding more than 16 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced third-quarter net loss, wider than the net loss last year.

The quarterly net loss was $192.2 million, compared to $27.9 million a year ago. on a per-share basis, loss was $0.29, wider than loss of $0.05 last year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company expects adjusted net earnings in a range of $0.66 to $0.69 per share, down from the prior guidance range of $0.72 to $0.77 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $0.74 per share for the year.

The company declared fourth quarter dividend of $0.1808 or C$0.2438 payable on January 13, 2023, to shareholders on record December 30, 2022. Further, the company declared C$0.32263 per preferred share for series A and C$0.31819 preferred share for series D, payable in cash on January 3 to shareholders on record December 15.

Currently, shares are at $9.31, down 19.11 percent from the previous close of $11.51 on a volume of 3,234,871.

