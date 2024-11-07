Algonquin Power reports Q3 adjusted EPS 8c, consensus 9c

Reports Q3 revenue $573.2M, consensus $598.92M. “We continue to hit key milestones on our journey towards a simpler and more focused regulated business,” said Chris Huskilson, CEO of AQN. “These successes include the announced sales of our renewables business and Atlantica ownership stake, completion of the rollout of our new IT platform, appointment of new corporate leadership, the simplification of our capital structure, and recent rate case filings to improve our earned returns. In all, we are proud of the progress we have made, though this is a multi-year journey and there is still much work to be done. We are committed to serving our customers and producing an appropriate return on our investments and we are confident we are on the right path to do so.”

