Algonquin Power Prices $850 Mln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO, AQN), said that Liberty Utilities Co., APUC's U.S. regulated distribution utility holding company, priced an offering of $500 million of 5.577% senior notes due January 31, 2029 and $350 million of 5.869% senior notes due January 31, 2034.

Liberty Utilities intends to use the net proceeds from the transaction to repay debt and for other general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to be closed on January 12.

AQN was trading down by 0.46 percent at $6.55 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

