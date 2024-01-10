News & Insights

Markets

Algonquin Power Prices $850 Mln Of Senior Notes

January 10, 2024 — 06:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO, AQN), said that Liberty Utilities Co., APUC's U.S. regulated distribution utility holding company, priced an offering of $500 million of 5.577% senior notes due January 31, 2029 and $350 million of 5.869% senior notes due January 31, 2034.

Liberty Utilities intends to use the net proceeds from the transaction to repay debt and for other general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to be closed on January 12.

AQN was trading down by 0.46 percent at $6.55 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.