Algonquin Power ends deal for AEP's Kentucky operations

April 17, 2023 — 04:50 pm EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose and Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Adds Ancora's comment

April 17 (Reuters) - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp'sAQN.TO deal to buy the Kentucky operations of American Electric Power AEP.O has fallen through, the companies said on Monday, following multiple delays since its announcement nearly 1-1/2 years ago.

The companies decided to terminate the deal as they could not meet the conditions that were set prior to closing the sale before April 26, AEP said in a statement.

AEP was expected to receive about $1.2 billion in cash, net of taxes and transaction fees, from the sale following a $200 million cut in value in September last year.

Ancora Holdings Group, a shareholder of Algonquin Power, said it was pleased with Algonquin's decision to terminate the "poorly-conceived" transaction following months of widespread pushback from shareholders.

It further added that the utilities firm's leadership needed to establish momentum and execute its previously disclosed plan to sell $1 billion in assets.

Algonquin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The company had lowered its dividend in January and said it was targeting additional asset sales to reduce debt.

AEP's Kentucky operations include Kentucky Power, a utility that serves 165,000 customers and Kentucky Transco, a regulated transmission business.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose and Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Anil D'Silva)

