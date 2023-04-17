US Markets
AEP

Algonquin and AEP terminate deal for AEP's Kentucky operations

April 17, 2023 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - American Electric Power AEP.O and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp AQN.TO have decided to terminate a deal for American Electric's Kentucky operations, the companies said.

Algonquin had lowered its dividend in January and said it was targeting additional asset sales to reduce debt.

AEP said that proceeds from its contracted renewables sale, which is expected to generate $1.2 billion, would replace previously forecasted proceeds from the sale of Kentucky assets.

AEP had lowered the deal value by $200 million in September last year.

The companies decided to terminate the deal because the conditions prior to closing the sale could not be satisfied before April 26, the date after which either party had the right to end the agreement, AEP said.

The deal was first announced in October, 2021.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEP
AQN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.