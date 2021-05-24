Algoma Steel To Become Publicly Listed Company

(RTTNews) - The Canadian parent company of privately held Algoma Steel Inc., a steel producer with extensive steelmaking and finishing operations in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, and Legato Merger Corp. (LEGO, LEGOU, LEGOW), a special purpose acquisition company, said that they have reached a definitive merger agreement that will result in Algoma becoming a publicly listed company with its common shares traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Algoma also intends to apply to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Assuming no redemptions by Legato stockholders, the all-stock transaction implies a pro forma enterprise value of more than US$1.3 billion at closing and approximately US$1.7 billion inclusive of contingent consideration. In addition to the approximately US$236 million held in Legato's trust account, various investors have committed to participate in the transaction through a PIPE of US$100 million at US$10.00 per share.

Following completion of the transaction and assuming all of the contingent consideration is paid, Algoma's current shareholders and management team will hold approximately 74% of the combined company's outstanding common shares, PIPE investors will hold approximately 7% of the combined company's outstanding common shares and Legato's current stockholders will hold approximately 19% of the combined company's outstanding common shares.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.