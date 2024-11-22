Algoma Steel price target raised to C$22 from C$20 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Algoma Steel (ASTL) to C$22 from C$20 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.