Algoma Steel price target raised to C$20 from C$19 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Algoma Steel (ASTL) to C$20 from C$19 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ASTL:
- Algoma Steel price target raised to C$18 from C$15 at BMO Capital
- Algoma Steel Reports Q2 2025 Earnings Amid Transformation
- Algoma Steel Reports Loss Amid Market Challenges
- Algoma Steel Prepares to Unveil Q2 Financial Results
- Algoma Steel Projects Q2 2025 Financial Outlook
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.