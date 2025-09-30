Algoma Steel Group (TSX:ASTL) Price Target Decreased by 19.37% to 14.23

The average one-year price target for Algoma Steel Group (TSX:ASTL) has been revised to $14.23 / share. This is a decrease of 19.37% from the prior estimate of $17.65 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.09 to a high of $14.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 150.06% from the latest reported closing price of $5.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Algoma Steel Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASTL is 0.53%, an increase of 8.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.30% to 83,093K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 8,397K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,100K shares , representing an increase of 15.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTL by 101.21% over the last quarter.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 7,218K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,641K shares , representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTL by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 6,040K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,088K shares , representing a decrease of 33.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTL by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management holds 3,898K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,909K shares , representing an increase of 25.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTL by 49.36% over the last quarter.

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 3,572K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.