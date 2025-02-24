Algoma Steel Group Inc. to Participate in BMO 34th Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

Algoma Steel Group Inc. will attend the BMO Global Metals Conference from February 24-26, 2025, in Florida.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. announced its participation in the BMO 34th Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida, from February 24 to February 26, 2025. Before the event, Algoma plans to share its presentation on its investor website. The company emphasizes its commitment to transforming into a leading producer of green steel through modernization efforts, including transitioning to electric arc furnace technology to reduce carbon emissions. Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Algoma is recognized as a significant steel producer in North America, particularly noted for its sheet and plate products. The press release includes forward-looking statements about the company's strategy and goals, cautioning readers that actual outcomes may differ from these projections.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. is participating in the BMO 34th Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference, increasing visibility and engagement with industry stakeholders.

The company's transition to electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking positions it as a leader in producing green steel, aligning with sustainability trends and consumer demand for environmentally friendly products.

Algoma's modernization of its plate mill facilities is part of its transformation journey, which may enhance production efficiency and reduce operational costs.

The press release emphasizes significant forward-looking statements which may not materialize, indicating potential instability in future operations and strategic plans.

There is a heavy reliance on the promise of modernization and transition to electric arc furnace technology, which carries risks that could impact production and financial performance.

The cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements suggests the company may face unexpected challenges, thereby raising concerns about its ability to meet projected goals and deliver value.

What is the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference?

The conference is an event where industry leaders discuss trends and innovations in metals, mining, and critical minerals, taking place from February 24-26, 2025.

Where can I find Algoma's presentation from the conference?

Algoma will post its presentation on the Investors section of its website at ir.algoma.com prior to the conference.

What new technology is Algoma Steel adopting?

Algoma Steel is transitioning to electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking technology as part of its modernization efforts.

How does Algoma contribute to sustainability?

Algoma is focused on becoming a leading producer of green steel by modernizing its processes and significantly reducing carbon emissions.

What products does Algoma Steel produce?

Algoma Steel produces hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, serving various industries including automotive and construction.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL; TSX: ASTL) (“Algoma” or “the Company”), a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, today announced that the Company is participating in the BMO 34th Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference on Monday, February 24, 2025 to Wednesday, February 26, 2025 in Hollywood, Florida. Prior to Algoma’s attendance at this conference, the Company will post a copy of the presentation it intends to use in the Investors section of its website at ir.algoma.com.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding Algoma’s transition to electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking, Algoma’s future as a leading producer of green steel, Algoma’s modernization of its plate mill facilities, transformation journey, ability to deliver greater and long-term value, ability to offer North America a secure steel supply and a sustainable future, and investment in its people, and processes. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “design,” “pipeline,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document. Readers should also consider the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information” in Algoma’s Annual Information Form, filed by Algoma with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities (available under the company’s SEDAR+ profile at



www.sedarplus.com)



and with the SEC, as part of Algoma’s Annual Report on Form 40-F (available at



www.sec.gov),



as well as in Algoma’s current reports with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Algoma assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







About Algoma Steel Group Inc.







Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. Driven by a purpose to build better lives and a greener future, Algoma is positioned to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions to applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in North America and is the only producer of discrete plate products in Canada. Its state-of-the-art Direct Strip Production Complex (“DSPC”) is one of the lowest-cost producers of hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America.





Algoma is on a transformation journey, modernizing its plate mill and adopting electric arc technology that builds on the strong principles of recycling and environmental stewardship to significantly lower carbon emissions. Today Algoma is investing in its people and processes, working safely, as a team to become one of North America’s leading producers of green steel.





As a founding industry in their community, Algoma is drawing on the best of its rich steelmaking tradition to deliver greater value, offering North America the comfort of a secure steel supply and a sustainable future as your partner in steel.





For more information, please contact:







Michael Moraca







Vice President – Corporate Development and Treasurer Algoma Steel Group Inc.





Phone: 705.945-3300





E-mail:



IR@algoma.com





