Algoma Steel Group Inc. Files Base Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement for Securities Offerings

Algoma Steel filed a base shelf prospectus to offer securities, maintaining financial flexibility without immediate capital raising plans.

Quiver AI Summary

Algoma Steel Group Inc. has filed a base shelf prospectus and a corresponding registration statement with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators, allowing it to offer various securities over the next 25 months. This move is intended to maintain financial flexibility, although the company currently does not plan to raise capital. Algoma may use the filings for the potential exercise of outstanding warrants and resale of previously registered securities. The company emphasizes its commitment to transitioning to electric arc furnace technology and becoming a leader in green steel production, while also modernizing its operations and enhancing customer service across multiple sectors. The prospectus includes forward-looking statements regarding Algoma's future and associated risks.

Potential Positives

Algoma Steel has filed a base shelf prospectus and registration statement, providing the company with financial flexibility to issue a variety of securities over the next 25 months.

The filings reflect Algoma's strategic intent to be prepared for future capital opportunities without the immediate need for capital raising.

Algoma's commitment to transitioning to electric arc furnace technology and producing green steel positions the company as a leader in sustainable steel production, aligning with market trends toward environmental responsibility.

Algoma is the only producer of discrete plate products in Canada, reinforcing its unique position and significance in the North American steel market.

Potential Negatives

The company has filed a base shelf prospectus and registration statement without a current intention to raise capital, which may indicate a lack of immediate financial needs or opportunities, potentially suggesting weaker current financial conditions.

There is no certainty that any securities will be sold under the prospectus and registration statement within the 25-month period, which could reflect a lack of confidence in market conditions or investor interest.

The reliance on forward-looking statements may raise concerns about the company's ability to meet its future projections, highlighting potential risks and volatilities in its business strategy.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Algoma's base shelf prospectus?

The base shelf prospectus allows Algoma to potentially offer various securities over a 25-month period.

How long is the effective period for Algoma's new filings?

The effective period for the filings is 25 months from the date of the base shelf prospectus.

What types of securities can Algoma offer under the prospectus?

Algoma can offer common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, units, and warrants.

Is Algoma currently planning to raise capital?

No, Algoma has no present intention to pursue a capital raise in the near future.

Where can I find Algoma's prospectus and registration statement?

The prospectus and registration statement are available on SEDAR+ and the SEC's EDGAR website.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL; TSX: ASTL) (“



Algoma



” or “



the Company



”), a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, announced today that it has filed a base shelf prospectus dated July 18, 2025 (the “



Base Shelf Prospectus



”) with the Ontario Securities Commission, relying on the “well-known seasoned issuer” exemption, and a corresponding shelf registration statement on Form F-10 (the “



Registration Statement



”) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “



SEC



”). These filings will allow the Company, if it chooses, to make offerings of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, units and warrants (collectively, the “



Securities



”) of the Company, or any combination thereof, in all of the provinces and territories of Canada (other than Quebec) and in the United States for a period of 25 months.





The Company has filed the Base Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement to maintain financial flexibility, but has no present intention to pursue a capital raise in the near future. The Company does intend to use the Registration Statement for the potential exercises of currently outstanding warrants of the Company and the potential resale of certain securities of the Company that had previously been registered for resale



.



There is no certainty any Securities will be sold under the Base Shelf Prospectus and/or Registration Statement within the 25-month effective period.





This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where the offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. A copy of the Base Shelf Prospectus can be found under Algoma’s profile on SEDAR+ at



www.sedarplus.ca



and a copy of the Registration Statement can be found on the SEC’s EDGAR website at



www.sec.gov



, or such documents may be obtained from Algoma at



IR@algoma.com



.







Cautionary





Statement





Regarding





Forward-Looking





Statements







This news release contains “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “



forward-looking statements



”), including statements regarding Algoma’s transition to electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking, Algoma’s future as a leading producer of green steel, Algoma’s modernization of its plate mill facilities, transformation journey, ability to deliver greater and long-term value, ability to offer North America a secure steel supply and a sustainable future, and investment in its people, and processes, potential future market opportunities and the potential future issuance of Securities under the Base Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement, including with respect to the exercise of warrants and resale of securities thereunder. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “design,” “pipeline,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document. Readers should also consider the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information” in the Base Shelf Prospectus, the Registration Statement, Algoma’s Annual Information Form, filed by Algoma with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities (available under the company’s SEDAR+ profile at



www.sedarplus.ca



) and with the SEC, as part of Algoma’s Annual Report on Form 40-F (available at



www.sec.gov



), as well as in Algoma’s current reports with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Algoma assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







About Algoma Steel







Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products, including sheet and plate. Driven by a purpose to build better lives and a greener future, Algoma is positioned to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions to applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in North America and is the only producer of discrete plate products in Canada. Its state-of-the-art Direct Strip Production Complex (DSPC) is one of the lowest-cost producers of hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America.





Algoma is on a transformation journey, modernizing its plate mill and adopting electric arc technology that builds on the strong principles of recycling and environmental stewardship to significantly lower carbon emissions. Today, Algoma is investing in its people and processes, working safely, as a team to become one of North America’s leading producers of green steel.





As a founding industry in their community, Algoma is drawing on the best of its rich steelmaking tradition to deliver greater value, offering North America the comfort of a secure steel supply and a sustainable future.





For more information, please contact:







Michael Moraca







Vice President - Corporate Development & Treasurer





Phone: 705.945.3300





E-mail:



IR@algoma.com





