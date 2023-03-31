Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc (Symbol: ASTL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.80, changing hands as high as $8.27 per share. Algoma Steel Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASTL's low point in its 52 week range is $5.64 per share, with $11.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.10.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.