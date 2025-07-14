Algoma Achieves First Steel Production at Unit One of EAF Project

Algoma Steel Group Inc. ASTL announced its first steel production at Unit One of its new electric arc furnace (“EAF”) project. This marks a significant milestone for the leading hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products producer. The achievement unfolded after more than 10 days of continuous electric arc testing and tuning, including individual and tandem tests of all nine Q-One transformer modules.

The achieved milestone is a testament to Algoma’s years of planning, effort and execution. The first arc and steel production has enabled the company to produce green steel with the potential to reduce carbon emissions by up to 70%, thus better aligning with customers’ needs.

Algoma’s state-of-the-art EAF project is the largest industrial decarbonization project in Canada. Although the company remains under pressure from trade uncertainty in the region, it does not shy away from realizing new growth avenues.

The steel produced through ASTL’s EAFs is delivered under the name “Volta,” which is expected to reduce its carbon footprint by up to 70%. Powered by Ontario’s clean electricity grid, Volta offers excellent performance while pushing out dramatically lower emissions.

ASTL stock has slumped 14.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 23.8% decline.



