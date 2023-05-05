Algo Chain Launching AI Powered Portfolios

Algo Chain, a fintech wealth management startup, is launching an AI powered toolkit subscription service which utilizes ChatGPT 3.5 Turbo. The service offers a variety of ETF model portfolios that use technical signals and macro data points to help users navigate markets and optimize asset allocation.

The AI is designed to generate signals and suggest allocations based on historical precedent. It enables advisors to sort through thousands of ETFs to find the ideal combination of factors to suit a client’s needs.

Given the proliferation of AI tools following the release of ChatGPT 3.0 earlier this year, it’s not surprising to see the technology applied to wealth management. The company believes that the bulk of a portfolio’s returns are due to asset allocation. Thus, it offers insight into how various asset allocations have performed in various circumstances.

This is Algo Chain’s second model portfolio offering. Earlier this year, it launched six model portfolios in tandem with HANetf, representing various themes. It’s expected that we will continue to see a proliferation of AI-backed tools to enhance model portfolio offerings over the coming months.

Finsum: Algo Chain is launching an AI powered toolkit to help enhance and optimize ETF model portfolios offerings.

clients

advisors

model portfolios

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.