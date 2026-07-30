ALGN Stock Up Post Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat, Margins Rise

Align Technology, Inc. ALGN reported second-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $2.64 per share, up 6.0% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. Revenues increased 4.3% to $1.06 billion and topped the consensus mark by 0.4%.

The quarterly results benefited from record Clear Aligner shipments of 691.8 thousand cases, up 7.4% year over year. International markets delivered double-digit volume growth, while North America remained stable.

Following the earnings announcement, ALGN shares rose 2.6% yesterday.

ALGN’s Clear Aligner Business Drives Growth

Clear Aligner revenues increased 8.2% year over year to $870.9 million. This growth reflected higher shipment volumes, price increases, lower net deferrals and favorable foreign exchange. These gains were partly offset by higher discounts and a mix shift toward lower-priced products and countries.

Shipments to orthodontists and general practitioner dentists rose 7.8% and 6.6%, respectively. A record 89,200 doctors submitted Invisalign cases, while doctor utilization increased 3.8% year over year. International momentum was led by double-digit growth across EMEA and APAC, along with record second-quarter shipments in Latin America.

ALGN’s Systems Revenues Face Pricing Pressure

Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services revenues declined 10.8% year over year to $185.3 million. Persistent softness in the capital equipment market and a shift toward lower-priced scanners, rentals and leasing programs weighed on reported revenues.

However, scanner unit placements increased by double digits, with placements to new doctors reaching a record. The active scanner installed base grew approximately 11%, while restorative, wellness and orthodontic scans increased 16% to more than 12.4 million. Exocad revenues also posted double-digit growth.

Align’s Margins Expand Despite Higher Expenses

The second-quarter gross margin expanded 180 basis points year over year to 71.7%, driven by operational efficiencies, a tariff refund and higher Clear Aligner average selling prices. Non-GAAP gross margin also increased 180 basis points to 72.3%.

Operating expenses rose 10.7% to $603.4 million, mainly due to a U.K. value-added tax accrual and higher employee compensation. GAAP operating margin contracted 150 basis points to 14.6%, while non-GAAP operating margin expanded 160 basis points to 22.9%.

ALGN Boosts Cash Flow and Repurchase Plans

Align ended the second quarter with $1.10 billion in cash and cash equivalents, up from $1.06 billion at the end of the first quarter. Operating cash flow totaled $192.8 million, while free cash flow totaled $157.1 million after capital expenditures of $35.7 million.

The company repurchased roughly 393,400 shares for $67 million during the quarter. Management increased its 2026 repurchase commitment to $400-$500 million. ALGN had $733.3 million remaining under its existing $1 billion authorization at quarter-end.

Align Technology, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Align Technology, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Align Technology, Inc. Quote

Align Sets Q3 View and Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

For the third quarter of 2026, Align expects worldwide revenues of $1.00-$1.02 billion, down sequentially. Clear Aligner volume is projected to grow in the mid-single digits year over year, while average selling prices are expected to decline sequentially due to geographic mix and foreign exchange. Systems and Services revenues are forecasted to decrease both sequentially and year over year.

For 2026, management continues to expect worldwide revenue growth of 3-4%. Clear Aligner volume is now projected to increase approximately 6%, while average selling prices are expected to be flat to slightly lower year over year. Systems and Services revenues are forecasted to decline 6-8%, reflecting the shift toward lower-priced scanners and flexible acquisition models.

Our Take

Align Technology exited the second quarter of 2026 on a solid note, with both earnings and revenues beating their respective estimates. The company delivered growth across customer segments and continued to gain momentum among teen and growing kid patients. The growth was led by China, Japan, Turkey, India and Brazil. Management cited continued adoption of Invisalign First, the Invisalign Palatal Expander and Invisalign Mandibular Advancement with Occlusal Blocks. Investments in patient financing, clinical support, doctor subscription programs and practice productivity tools also supported treatment adoption and patient conversion.

Expansion of both margins in the quarter is highly promising. However, the seasonality in capital equipment affected the quarter’s Systems and Services revenues.

ALGN’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Align Technology currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and QuidelOrtho CP QDEL.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, posted a second-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.80, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.9%. Revenues of $2.89 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ISRG’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.5%.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, posted a third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 76 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9%. Revenues of $383.5 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3%. PAHC’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.2%.

QuidelOrtho, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss of 4 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 110.8%. Revenues of $619.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%. QDEL beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion.

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