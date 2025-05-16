ALGN Stock Might Rise Following the NMPA Approval in China

Align Technology, Inc.’s ALGN Invisalign Palatal Expander System has recently received approval from the National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") in China. The approval is for broad patient applicability, including growing children, teens and adults (with surgery or other techniques). The Invisalign Palatal Expander will be commercially available during the second half of 2025.

The latest development marks a milestone in the company’s efforts to enhance clinical outcomes and efficiency in orthodontics.

ALGN Stock's Potential Movement Following the News

Following the announcement, ALGN’s shares lost 0.5% to $183.4 in yesterday’s after-market trading.

With the company actively commercializing its first direct 3D-printed orthodontic appliance in more markets, we expect the latest development to boost market sentiment toward ALGN stock.

Align Technology has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion at present. It has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 11.2% compared with the industry’s 9.8%. ALGN delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.40%.

Importance of ALGN’s Invisalign Palatal Expander System

The Invisalign Palatal Expander System is a modern and innovative direct 3D-printed device based on proprietary and patented technology. It is intended for rapid expansion and subsequent holding of skeletal and/or dental narrow maxilla (upper jaw) with primary, mixed, or permanent dentition during patient treatment.

The Invisalign Palatal Expander System consists of a series of removable devices staged in small increments of movement to expand a patient’s narrow maxilla to a position determined by their treating doctor. Each direct 3D printed device is customized to the patient’s unique anatomy based on the company’s iTero intraoral digital scan. A palatal expansion treatment plan and device design are then developed using Align Technology’s proprietary orthodontic software.

With Invisalign First aligners and Invisalign Palatal Expanders, Align Technology offers doctors a comprehensive early intervention treatment solution for Phase 1 treatment — an early interceptive orthodontic approach for young patients, typically those aged 6-10. The addition of mandibular advancement features to Invisalign aligners also provides doctors with more options for treating skeletal and dental jaw imbalances and bite correction in their teenage patients.



Industry Prospects Favoring ALGN

According to a report from MarketsandMarkets, the global 3D printing market was valued at $17.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 16.4% through 2029. 3D printing dentistry has established a strong position in today’s dental products due to the combination of state-of-the-art technology and a potential footprint.

Another Development by ALGN

Last month, Align Technology made its Invisalign System with mandibular advancement (featuring occlusal blocks) commercially available. It is designed for Class II skeletal and dental correction with simultaneous teeth alignment. This innovative solution is the company’s first clear aligner product with integrated solid occlusal blocks that deliver predictable mandibular advancement.

ALGN Stock Price Performance

In the past month, ALGN’s shares have lost 31.7% compared with the industry’s 5% decline.

ALGN’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Align Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are AngioDynamics ANGO, STERIS STE and DexCom DXCM.

AngioDynamics, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 23.7% for 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ANGO’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 70.85%. Veracyte’s shares have risen 49.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.5% growth.

STERIS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 10.8% for 2025.

STE’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 0.61%. Its shares have risen 34.1% compared with the industry’s 7.7% growth in the past year.

DexCom, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 23.2% for 2025. Its earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 0.47%.

DXCM’s shares have risen 26.4% against the industry’s 15.7% decline in the past year.

