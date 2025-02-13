ALGN Stock Gains on the Launch of Invisalign Palatal Expander in Turkey

Align Technology, Inc. ALGN recently announced the commercial launch of its Invisalign Palatal Expander System in Turkey, following approval from the Turkish Medicines and Medical Device Agency (“TMMDA”). The approval is for broad patient applicability, including growing children, teens and adults (with surgery or other techniques).

The latest developments marks a milestone in the company’s efforts to enhance clinical outcomes and efficiency in orthodontics.

ALGN Stock's Potential Movement Following the News

Following the announcement, ALGN shares edged up 0.7% to $212.03 on Monday. With the company actively commercializing its first direct 3D printed orthodontic appliance to more markets, we expect the latest development to boost market sentiment toward ALGN stock.

Align Technology has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion at present. Its earnings are likely to increase 7.9% in 2024 on a 3.9% improvement in revenues. ALGN delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.18%.

Importance of ALGN’s Invisalign Palatal Expander System

The Invisalign Palatal Expander System is a modern and innovative direct 3D-printed device based on proprietary and patented technology. It is intended for rapid expansion and subsequent holding of skeletal and/or dental narrow maxilla (upper jaw) with primary, mixed, or permanent dentition during patient treatment.

The Invisalign Palatal Expander System consists of a series of removable devices staged in small increments of movement to expand a patient’s narrow maxilla to a position determined by their treating doctor. Each direct 3D printed device is customized to the patient’s unique anatomy based on the company’s iTero intraoral digital scan. A palatal expansion treatment plan and device design are then developed using Align’s proprietary orthodontic software.

With Invisalign First aligners and Invisalign Palatal Expanders, Align Technology provides doctors with a full early intervention treatment solution for Phase 1 treatment — an early interceptive orthodontic treatment for young patients, typically those aged 6-10. The addition of mandibular advancement features to Invisalign aligners also provides doctors with more options for treating skeletal and dental jaw imbalances and bite correction in their teenage patients.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Invisalign Palatal Expander System is currently available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, European Union, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Switzerland. It is expected to be available in additional markets, pending regulatory approvals.

Industry Prospects Favoring ALGN

Per a report from the Grand View Research, the global 3D printing market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 26.4% through 2030. 3D printing dentistry has established a strong position in today’s dental products due to the combination of state-of-the-art technology and a potential footprint.

Another Development by ALGN

In November 2024, Align Technology received CE Mark in Europe under the Medical Device Regulation for its Invisalign Palatal Expander System. The system has also completed registration with MHRA for the United Kingdom and overseas territories.

ALGN Stock Price Performance

In the past month, ALGN’s shares have lost 32.3% against the industry’s 1.7% growth.

