ALGN Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Digital Growth Push

Align Technology, Inc. ALGN used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto emphasize continued Invisalign momentum, expanding digital workflows and efforts to improve operating leverage. Management highlighted record clear aligner volumes while acknowledging near-term pressure from scanner pricing changes and flexible purchasing models.

The discussion centered on balancing current revenue mix challenges with longer-term platform expansion. Executives also addressed strategic reviews, capital allocation and investor questions around North America demand trends.

ALGN Advances Clear Aligner Momentum

CEO Joseph Hogan said growth remained broad-based across geographies, customer channels and patient segments. Clear Aligner shipments reached a record 691,785 cases in the quarter, up 7.4% year over year, supported by international expansion and stable North American performance.

Hogan noted that adoption continued among orthodontists, general practitioners and dental support organizations. He highlighted investments in patient financing, clinical support programs and doctor subscription offerings as tools supporting utilization and patient conversion.

The company also pointed to continued strength among younger patients. Teen and growing patient treatment starts increased 7.2% year over year to 240,000 Invisalign cases, supported by adoption of newer treatment solutions.

Align Expands Digital Platform Strategy

Align Technology’s scanner strategy remained a major discussion point during the call. Management said Systems and Services revenues declined 10.8% year over year to $185.3 million due to lower scanner average selling prices and greater use of leasing and rental models.

CFO John Morici explained that the shift toward flexible acquisition options is intentional. The company is accepting lower upfront revenues to increase scanner adoption and expand future treatment opportunities through its digital platform.

Management highlighted that scanner placements to new doctors reached a record level, while the active scanner installed base grew approximately 11% year over year. The company said these trends support broader digital workflow adoption.

ALGN Focuses on Margins and Cash

The company reported second-quarter revenues of $1.06 billion, up 4.3% year over year, beating the consensus mark of $1.05 billion. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS increased to $2.64 from $2.49 a year earlier, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56.

Align Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Align Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Align Technology, Inc. Quote

Morici said margin improvements were supported by operational efficiencies, higher Clear Aligner average selling prices and manufacturing improvements. Non-GAAP operating margin reached 22.9%, up from 21.3% in the prior-year period.

ALGN ended the quarter with $1.1 billion in cash and repurchased approximately 393,400 shares for about $67 million. Management increased its 2026 repurchase expectation to $400 million to $500 million.

Align Adjusts Outlook for 2026

Management maintained its expectation for 2026 revenue growth of 3% to 4% year over year. Clear Aligner volume growth is expected to be approximately 6%, while Systems and Services revenues are projected to decline 6% to 8%.

For the third quarter, Align expects revenues of $1.0 billion to $1.02 billion. Management expects continued scanner mix pressure and seasonal factors to affect Systems and Services results.

The company also expects restructuring and other one-time charges to affect third-quarter margins. Full-year non-GAAP operating margin is expected to improve by about 100 basis points from the 2025 levels.

ALGN Addresses Investor Questions

A Leerink Partners analyst asked about confidence in maintaining Invisalign case growth despite consumer uncertainty. Hogan pointed to the company’s global mix, including strength in APAC, Europe and Latin America, as a factor supporting resilience.

A Stifel analyst questioned whether North American independent practices were improving and whether financing initiatives could help demand. Hogan said the company remains focused on product innovation, affordability programs and expanded treatment options.

Analysts also pressed management on scanner revenue pressure. Executives reiterated that lower upfront scanner economics are part of a broader strategy to expand the installed base and create future treatment revenue opportunities.

Align Maintains Long-Term Growth Focus

Management emphasized that strategic priorities remain centered on digital orthodontics, restorative dentistry and expanding patient access. Hogan said the company is continuing efforts to improve execution, strengthen innovation and increase operating leverage.

Align also announced plans to add independent directors and conduct a strategic and operating model review following discussions with Elliott Management. The company said the review is intended to improve commercial execution and organizational effectiveness.

The company’s next phase will depend on balancing near-term scanner revenue pressure with long-term digital platform expansion. Management continues to focus on adoption, utilization and margin improvement.

ALGN’s Zacks Rank and Style Score Signals

ALGN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that earnings estimate revision trends currently point to weaker potential performance relative to higher-ranked stocks. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update earnings expectations following new financial results.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of C, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of B. Zacks Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank by evaluating characteristics such as value, growth and momentum, with stronger scores generally indicating more favorable traits.

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