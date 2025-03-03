News & Insights

$ALGM stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

March 03, 2025 — 10:30 am EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$ALGM stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $97,776,422 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $ALGM:

$ALGM Insider Trading Activity

$ALGM insiders have traded $ALGM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL DOOGUE (SVP, CTO) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $285,000
  • VINEET A NARGOLWALA (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $99,446 and 0 sales.

$ALGM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $ALGM stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC removed 5,479,320 shares (-19.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,777,935
  • MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 2,050,641 shares (-95.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,827,012
  • SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 1,620,888 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,432,611
  • PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO added 1,594,170 shares (+312.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,848,556
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,590,003 shares (-81.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,757,465
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 1,166,514 shares (-35.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,499,996
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,085,798 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,735,544

$ALGM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALGM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


