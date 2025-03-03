$ALGM stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALGM stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $97,776,422 of trading volume.

$ALGM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ALGM:

$ALGM insiders have traded $ALGM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL DOOGUE (SVP, CTO) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $285,000

VINEET A NARGOLWALA (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $99,446 and 0 sales.

$ALGM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $ALGM stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ALGM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALGM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 10/17 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 09/16.

