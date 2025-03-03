$ALGM stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALGM stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $97,776,422 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ALGM:
$ALGM Insider Trading Activity
$ALGM insiders have traded $ALGM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL DOOGUE (SVP, CTO) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $285,000
- VINEET A NARGOLWALA (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $99,446 and 0 sales.
$ALGM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $ALGM stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 5,479,320 shares (-19.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,777,935
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 2,050,641 shares (-95.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,827,012
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 1,620,888 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,432,611
- PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO added 1,594,170 shares (+312.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,848,556
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,590,003 shares (-81.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,757,465
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,166,514 shares (-35.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,499,996
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,085,798 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,735,544
$ALGM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ALGM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 10/17 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 09/16.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
