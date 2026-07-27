ALGM to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Allegro MicroSystems ALGM is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on July 30, 2026, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $253 million, implying a 24.4% increase from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 21 cents per share, indicating an increase of 133% from the year-ago quarter. The bottom-line estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

ALGM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 5.43%.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Allegro MicroSystems’ first-quarter fiscal 2027 results are likely to reflect sustained momentum across its automotive and industrial businesses, supported by rising demand for intelligent power and sensing solutions. The company is benefiting from secular trends, including vehicle electrification, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), AI infrastructure and industrial automation, which are expected to continue driving higher semiconductor content per system. These factors are likely to have reflected positively in the to-be-reported quarter.

ALGM’s automotive revenues are likely to have been supported by increasing semiconductor content in electric vehicles and advanced safety platforms. Strong design-win activity and growing adoption of next-generation sensing and power management products are expected to have remained key growth drivers in the to-be-reported quarter. Continued penetration of xEV platforms and advanced safety applications is likely to have supported demand.

Industrial revenues are expected to have benefited from improving investments in AI data centers, robotics and energy infrastructure. Allegro’s solutions that improve power efficiency and precision are likely to have witnessed healthy traction as enterprises continue investing in AI computing infrastructure and factory automation. Management’s strategic focus on these higher-growth industrial markets is expected to have supported a more diversified revenue mix in the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

The company’s continued emphasis on product innovation, operational discipline and manufacturing efficiency is likely to have aided profitability in the quarter. Allegro’s expanding portfolio of differentiated analog and mixed-signal solutions, coupled with a healthy pipeline of new products, is expected to have supported margin expansion.

However, near-term results are likely to remain influenced by macroeconomic uncertainty, automotive production trends and pricing pressure across the semiconductor industry. Supply-chain dynamics and customer inventory adjustments might have also continued to create periodic headwinds despite improving end-market demand.

Earnings Whispers for ALGM

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Allegro MicroSystems this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Though ALGM carries a Zacks Rank #3, it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Amphenol APH has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Amphenol shares have gained 13% year to date. Amphenol is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.

ASE Technology ASX has an Earnings ESP of +21.21% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

ASE Technology shares have surged 128.9% year to date. ASE Technology is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30.

Fortive FTV has an Earnings ESP of +2.82% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Fortive shares have gained 13% in the year-to-date period. Fortive is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.

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Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.