ALGM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.61, changing hands as high as $25.48 per share. Allegro MicroSystems Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALGM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALGM's low point in its 52 week range is $19.2022 per share, with $38.281 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.45.

