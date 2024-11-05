News & Insights

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Extends Warrant Expiry Date

November 05, 2024 — 12:13 pm EST

Algernon Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AGN) has released an update.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals has extended the expiration date of nearly 4.75 million outstanding warrants by six months, now set to expire on May 5, 2025. This decision, which affects a significant portion held by company insiders, is subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval but has already been granted certain exemptions.

