Algernon Pharma: Phase 2 Study Of Ifenprodil Meets Co-Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGNPF.OB) reported positive topline data showing that it has met the co-primary endpoint in phase 2 proof of concept study evaluating NP-120 for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic cough. The company said the data shows that while Ifenprodil didn't achieve the more stringent primary endpoint parameter on cough, there is a definite signal when comparing cough counts directly to their baseline measurement.

Based on the positive data, the company plans to file a pre-IND application with the FDA for a phase 2b IPF study.

