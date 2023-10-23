News & Insights

World Markets

Algeria's state oil and gas firm Sonatrach plans $1 billion project for natural carbon storage - ENNAHAR

Credit: REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

October 23, 2023 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by Nayera Abdallah and Tarek Amara for Reuters ->

DUBAI/TUNIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Algeria's state oil and gas firm Sonatrach has plans for a $1 billion project for natural carbon storage through planting 420 million trees over 10 years, Algeria's Ennahar TV reported on Monday, citing Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab as saying.

Arkab added that Algeria, a major gas exporter, aimed to have renewables accounting for 30% of its energy mix by 2035, Ennahar reported.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Tarek Amara; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.