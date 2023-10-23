Algeria's state oil and gas firm Sonatrach plans $1 billion project for natural carbon storage - ENNAHAR

DUBAI/TUNIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Algeria's state oil and gas firm Sonatrach has plans for a $1 billion project for natural carbon storage through planting 420 million trees over 10 years, Algeria's Ennahar TV reported on Monday, citing Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab as saying.

Arkab added that Algeria, a major gas exporter, aimed to have renewables accounting for 30% of its energy mix by 2035, Ennahar reported.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Tarek Amara; Editing by Alex Richardson)

