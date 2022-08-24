World Markets

Algeria's Sonotrach announces oil discovery in Adrar province -APS

Lilian Wagdy Reuters
DUBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Algeria's Sonotrach has made a new oil discovery in Hassi Ilatou in the Adrar province with an estimated volume of 151 million barrels, state news agency APS reported on Wednesday.

