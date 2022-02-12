World Markets

Algeria's Sonatrach to share production in Niger's oil-rich Kafra region - statement

Contributors
Moaz Abd-Alaziz Reuters
Enas Alashray Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RAMZI BOUDINA

Algeria's Sonatrach oil company said it had signed an agreement with the Niger petroleum ministry to share production in Niger's Kafra region, the Algerian state news agency said on Saturday, citing a Sonatrach statement.

Adds details

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Algeria's Sonatrach oil company said it had signed an agreement with the Niger petroleum ministry to share production in Niger's Kafra region, the Algerian state news agency said on Saturday, citing a Sonatrach statement.

Sonatrach International Petroleum Exploration and Production, a subsidiary of the Algerian company, signed the agreement in Niger's capital on Feb.4, the statement said.

Sonatrach's works in Kafra cover two exploration wells, KFR-1 and KFRN-1, with proven oil reserves of 168 million barrels and 100 million barrels respectively, according the statement.

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Enas Alashray; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((moaz.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +201099550600))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular