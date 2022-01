Jan 3 (Reuters) - Algeria's Sonatrach is preparing to resume its oil projects in Libya, state news agency APS reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed in Cairo; writing by Lina Najem; editing by Jason Neely)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.