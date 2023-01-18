Algeria's Sonatrach to raise energy output to 200 mln TOE this year, says CEO

ALGIERS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Algeria will raise hydrocarbons output to around 200 million tonnes of oil equivalent (TOE) this year, a figure it has not managed since 2010, state energy producer Sonatrach's chief executive Tewfik Hakkar told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sonatrach will also sign new agreements with Italian energy company Eni this year, including on electricity supply, Hakkar said in the interview, ahead of next week's visit to Algiers by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Algeria's energy sector had faced years of decline over the past decade, partly prompted by lower oil prices, but rebounded last year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the issuance of a new law governing investment.

Sonatrach has not yet published production figures for 2022, but its published 2021 total output figure was 185 million TOE.

"My number one priority is to make sure the company registers growth in reserves and production for next year and the following years," said Hakkar in an interview at Sonatrach's Algiers headquarters.

Algeria exported 56 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas last year, up from 54 bcm in 2021 and will raise output again this year from fields newly coming on stream, Hakkar said without giving details.

The tenure of Hakkar, who was appointed nearly three years ago, represents a rare period of stability for Sonatrach, which had previously wheeled through 11 chief executives since 2000 and whose two immediate predecessors lasted a few months each.

Algerian gas has become far more attractive to European countries since the continent's biggest supplier Russia invaded Ukraine last year, leading to sanctions and cuts to its exports to Europe.

The government has also passed legislation creating incentives for foreign energy companies to take part in oil and gas exploration and production in Algeria after years of fruitless efforts to attract their investment.

Italy has signed several major agreements with Algeria over the past year to boost energy supplies and Hakkar said more would follow.

"We will sign a couple of deals and memoranda of understanding with Eni, including a cable to transport electricity to Italy," Hakkar said.

Algeria has previously said it has 10 gigawatts of spare electricity capacity and wants to sell power to Europe. In November, Eni said it was working with Sonatrach on joint solar energy projects.

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((angus.mcdowall@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: angus.mcdowall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.