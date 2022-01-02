World Markets

Algeria's Sonatrach to invest $39 billion in 2022-2026, CEO says

Contributor
Lamine Chikhi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RAMZI BOUDINA

Algeria will invest $39 billion in its energy sector from 2022 to 2026 to maintain its hydrocarbon output, Sonatrach's CEO Tewfiq Hakkar told state TV ALG24.

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Algeria will invest $39 billion in its energy sector from 2022 to 2026 to maintain its hydrocarbon output, Sonatrach's CEO Tewfiq Hakkar told state TV ALG24.

Of the $39 billion investment, $6 billion will be invested in 2022, Hakkar said.

Ninety-five percent of Algeria's foreign revenues are from oil and gas sales.

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Alison Williams)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular