Algeria's Sonatrach to invest $39 billion in 2022-2026, CEO says

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Algeria will invest $39 billion in its energy sector from 2022 to 2026 to maintain its hydrocarbon output, Sonatrach's CEO Tewfiq Hakkar told state TV ALG24.

Of the $39 billion investment, $6 billion will be invested in 2022, Hakkar said.

Ninety-five percent of Algeria's foreign revenues are from oil and gas sales.

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Alison Williams)

