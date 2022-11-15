World Markets

Algeria's Sonatrach signs three-year natural gas contract with Slovenia - state TV

Credit: REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

November 15, 2022 — 06:52 am EST

Written by Moataz Mohamed for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Algeria's Sonatrach signed a contract with Slovenian gas trader Geoplin to supply Slovenia with natural gas for a period of three years starting from January 2023, state TV reported on Tuesday.

Sonatrach will transport the gas to Slovenia via the pipeline between Algeria and Italy, state TV added.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.