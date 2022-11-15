Algeria's Sonatrach signs three-year natural gas contract with Slovenia - state TV

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Algeria's Sonatrach signed a contract with Slovenian gas trader Geoplin to supply Slovenia with natural gas for a period of three years starting from January 2023, state TV reported on Tuesday.

Sonatrach will transport the gas to Slovenia via the pipeline between Algeria and Italy, state TV added.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens)

