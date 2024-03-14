Algeria's Sonatrach signs hydrocarbon protocol pact with Eni, Equinor

March 14 (Reuters) - Algeria's Sonatrach has signed a protocol agreement with Italy's Eni and Norway's Equinor to conclude hydrocarbon deals in identified areas of interest in In-Salah and In-Amenas, the state oil and gas firm said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; writing by Ahmed Elimam; editing by Jason Neely)

