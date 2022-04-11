World Markets

Algeria's Sonatrach says it signs gas deal with Italy's Eni

Lamine Chikhi Reuters
Sonatrach has signed on Monday a deal on gas with Italian firm ENI, but no details on volumes have been disclosed, the Algerian state-owned energy company said in a statement.

The deal will allow the speeding of natural gas projects, the statement added.

Sonatrach has also set with ENI new gas sales prices for 2022 and 2023, the statement said.

Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi is in Algiers to discuss bilateral ties and energy with his counterpart president Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

