Algeria's Sonatrach says it honors all gas contracts with Spain -company chief

Credit: REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

July 10, 2023 — 05:30 pm EDT

Written by Moaz Abd-Alaziz for Reuters ->

July 10 (Reuters) - Algerian state energy producer Sonatrach has honored all gas contracts with Spain, whatever the circumstances, Chief Executive Tewfik Hakkar said on Monday.

No European customer has asked to set a ceiling for fuel prices, Hakkar said in comments released by the country's state news agency.

The North African oil giant was "in constant contact with Libyan authorities to resume operations and has made several explorations in northern Niger", he added

